Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Century girls basketball team picked up their third-straight win and first in conference play with a 59-26 victory over Pocatello.

With the win, the Diamondbacks are tied for first in the 4A South East Idaho Conference with the Preston Indians.

Both Century and Pocatello's next games are against Preston. The Diamondbacks visit the Indians on Tuesday. Pocatello travels to Preston on Thursday.