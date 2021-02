Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Century wide receiver, Jovan Sowell is staying home to play football at Idaho State this fall.

The first-team, all-state athlete helped the Diamondbacks make the 4A State semifinals this year.

He is expected to plug into the slot receiver spot that Mikey Dean played for the Bengals.

You can hear from Sowell and Bengals head coach, Rob Phenicie on Friday Night Sports Line on FOX 5.