Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Bear Lake is going to the 2A semifinals after shocking Ririe, 38-36 in the first-round of tournament play.

Lydia Johnson led the Bears with 13 points. Dallas Sutton scored a team-high 9 points for the Bulldogs.

The Bears also held Ririe to four points in the fourth quarter and forced the Bulldogs to shoot 6 of 28 from behind the three-point line.

Bear Lake faces Grangeville on Friday for a spot in the 2A Championship Game.