Bengals fight off Bobcats to keep top spot in Big Sky

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State bounced back from its first conference loss on Saturday by earning a hard fought win over Montana State Thursday.

The Bengals beat the Bobcats 69-59 to remain a perfect 10-0 at Reed Gym this season. The win also gives Idaho State a two game lead over Montana State in the Big Sky standings.

Montana Oltrogge led the Bengals with 14 points shooting 4-8 from deep. Estefania Ors provided 12 points. Diaba Konata had 11 and Dora Goles added 10. Darian White topped the Bobcats with 16 points.

Idaho State and Montana State will play again Saturday up in Bozeman.