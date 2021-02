Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - In their sixth meeting of the season, Blackfoot beat Skyline 48-40 in the first round of the 4A State Tournament.

The Broncos got 20 points from Kianna Wright. Isabelle Arave chipped in 10 points for Blackfoot. Mattie Olson scored a team-high 13 points for Skyline.

Blackfoot plays Burley in the 4A semifinals at 7pm inside the Mountain View HS gym.