Marsh Valley falls to Filer

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI) - Marsh Valley lost 58-49 to Filer in the opening round of the 3A state girls basketball tournament.

Zoei Armstrong led the Eagles with 14 points. Sophie Hadley added 10 points.

Filer was powered by Alexis Monson with 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Mckynlee Jacobs provided the Wildcats with 12 points.

The Eagles will play Bonners Ferry in a loser out game Friday at noon. Filer will face Sugar-Salem in the semifinals Friday at 5 pm.