NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Rigby's state title hopes ended in the semifinals with a 73-64 loss to Mountain View.

Naya Ojukwu led the Mavs with 21 points. Tylie Jones scored a team-high 24 points for Rigby.

The Trojans trailed by as much as 28 points in the first half. They also missed every three-point shot in the first half (0/11).

Rigby plays Coeur d'Alene on Saturday for third-place in 5A.