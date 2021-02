Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - In the 2A State Championship game, Bear Lake fell 51-40 to the Melba Mustangs.

Hailey Humpherys scored 21 points in the Bears attempt to win their first state title. Kalisha Parker chipped in 13 points for Bear Lake in 30 minutes of play.

Bear Lake will take home the second place trophy and finish their season with a 13-13 record.