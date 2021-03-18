Madison opens up their new Bobcat Fieldhouse

Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison High School's new Bobcat Fieldhouse is a game-changer. The Bobcats will be able to use their indoor facility year-round without having to worry about the weather.

"It has really held us back a little bit because of the snow," Madison girls soccer player Ava Cordero said. "It was kind of like we'd go to track meets or soccer games without being prepared at all but now we can just prepare just as much as Boise and Utah teams. They're practicing more than we are because they have the grass and facilities so now we can practice as much as they are."

Bobcat Fieldhouse features a two-lane track, turf fields, and tennis courts inside and outside the facility.

"I took a tour of it before it was finished, and it was cool but not as cool as it looks right now, it's truly amazing," Madison HS tennis player, Ryan Winfree said. "That's the only words I can use to describe it to the facility."

The building was built with the help of a 27 million dollar bond that the school district passed in 2017. School board trustee, Holly Allen was key in developing the plan for the over 45,000 square-foot facility.

"This is a major game-changer for our athletics," Allen said. "We have a difficult time competing with Boise just because of our shortened season. Some kids are headed to state and haven't played on a field yet, it's been indoors, so this I think really will level the playing field, if you will. It will help our athletic programs just skyrocket."