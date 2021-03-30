Tuesday H.S. baseball, softball, tennis scores – March 30
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Century 11
Jerome 14
GAME 2:
Century 7
Jerome 2
Bonneville 13
Shelley 5
South Fremont 5
Snake River 11
West Jefferson 0
Firth 30
Soda Springs 6
Declo 21
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Bonneville 6
Pocatello 9
GAME 2:
Bonneville 4
Pocatello 15
Rigby 12
Hillcrest 3
Thunder Ridge 3
Idaho Falls 13
Madison 19
Shelley 5
Blackfoot 19
Skyline 2
Sugar-Salem 20
American Falls 1
South Fremont 2
Snake River 9
Soda Springs 9
Declo 13
West Jefferson 10
Firth 3
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Highland 10
Pocatello 1
