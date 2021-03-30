Skip to Content
Tuesday H.S. baseball, softball, tennis scores – March 30

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Century 11
Jerome 14

GAME 2:
Century 7
Jerome 2

Bonneville 13
Shelley 5

South Fremont 5
Snake River 11

West Jefferson 0
Firth 30

Soda Springs 6
Declo 21

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Bonneville 6
Pocatello 9

GAME 2:
Bonneville 4
Pocatello 15

Rigby 12
Hillcrest 3

Thunder Ridge 3
Idaho Falls 13

Madison 19
Shelley 5

Blackfoot 19
Skyline 2

Sugar-Salem 20
American Falls 1

South Fremont 2
Snake River 9

Soda Springs 9
Declo 13

West Jefferson 10
Firth 3

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Highland 10
Pocatello 1

Baseball / High School / Local Sports
