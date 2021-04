Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville's Seth Walton no-hit the Shelley Russets in game two of their doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

Walton tossed 5 innings with 11 strikeouts and 5 walks in the Bees 13-0 victory over the Russets. Bonneville's Davon Luce went 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in 3 RBI.

The Bees host Highland on Friday at Bonneville High School.