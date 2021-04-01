Jones hurls 12 K’s in Idaho Falls’ win over Rigby

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Merit Jones produced both on the mound and at the plate for Idaho Falls Thursday as the Tigers earned a double header sweep over Rigby. Idaho Falls won the first game 4-2 and the second game 8-1.

Jones started the first game throwing 12 strikeouts in 5.2 innings. He retired the first eight batters he faced. Six of those were via the strikeout.

In game two, Jones did his damage at the plate. Playing right field, he went 2-3 knocking in three runs.

Next up for the Tigers is a double header at Thunder Ridge on Tuesday. Rigby hosts South Fremont on Saturday.