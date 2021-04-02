Idaho Contact Football League opens play this weekend

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There are four local ICFL teams this season and they all begin play on April 3.

The East Idaho Wolf Pack open up against the Mini Cassia Diggers at Larry Wilson Field in Rigby. Kickoff is set for 3 pm.

"If I tell you I'm not nervous, no, I'm not gonna I'm not gonna lie to you, I'm nervous but I'm excited," Wolf Pack head coach Dennis Washington said. "Hey, I enjoy the game. I enjoy coaching, and I enjoy working with guys out here."

In Blackfoot, the Bandits host the Idaho Mustangs at Noon. The Pocatello Monsters are on the road against the Stampede at Ridgeline High School.