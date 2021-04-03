Idaho State beats Idaho in the Battle of the Domes

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State's defense held off a late Idaho rally to give the Bengals a 24-22 victory on Saturday night.

The Bengals used their run game early to pull ahead to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and ultimately beat the 24th ranked team in the country.

"Anytime you beat your rival by one point by 30 points that don't matter," Bengals head coach Rob Phenicie said. "It's a big deal, especially with a team ranked in the top 25 that had playoff aspirations."

"You're playing for something bigger, if that makes sense," Bengals quarterback Tyler Vander Waal said. "You know, obviously in every game you want to win. This game it's you're in state rivalry, it's like a sibling rivalry, you always want to have bragging rights. You always want to win so just to win that games, there's no better feeling."

Idaho State closes out the season next weekend at Weber State.