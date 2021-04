Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline beat Hillcrest 8-7 at Melaleuca Field on Friday.

Trey Olson hits two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to give the Grizzlies the lead. He went 3-4 from the plate to lead Skyline's offense.

Skyline next plays a double header at Bonneville on Tuesday. Hillcrest's next game is also on Tuesday. The Knights host a single game against Blackfoot.