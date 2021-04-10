Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 9:40 pm

Saturday H.S. baseball and softball scores – April 10

baseball and softball

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Idaho Falls 16
Thunder Ridge 2

Hillcrest 11
Thunder Ridge 6

GAME 1:
Preston 3
Marsh Valley 5

GAME 2:
Preston 10
Marsh Valley 12

GAME 1:
Kimberly 9
Snake River 1

GAME2:
Kimberly 16
Snake River 2

GAME 1:
Bear Lake 5
South Fremont 6

GAME 2:
Bear Lake 0
South Fremont 15

Malad 14
Wendell 2

Glenns Ferry 3
Malad 17

Malad 24
Logan, UT 5

Challis 1
Grangeville 6

Idaho City
Bear Lake

Soda Springs 4
Wendell 8

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Snake River 8
Kimberly 4

Bear Lake 6
Idaho City 21

Bear Lake 12
Nampa Christian 11


Baseball / High School / Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content