Saturday H.S. baseball and softball scores – April 10
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Idaho Falls 16
Thunder Ridge 2
Hillcrest 11
Thunder Ridge 6
GAME 1:
Preston 3
Marsh Valley 5
GAME 2:
Preston 10
Marsh Valley 12
GAME 1:
Kimberly 9
Snake River 1
GAME2:
Kimberly 16
Snake River 2
GAME 1:
Bear Lake 5
South Fremont 6
GAME 2:
Bear Lake 0
South Fremont 15
Malad 14
Wendell 2
Glenns Ferry 3
Malad 17
Malad 24
Logan, UT 5
Challis 1
Grangeville 6
Idaho City
Bear Lake
Soda Springs 4
Wendell 8
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Snake River 8
Kimberly 4
Bear Lake 6
Idaho City 21
Bear Lake 12
Nampa Christian 11
Comments