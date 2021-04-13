Tuesday H.S. baseball, softball & tennis scores – April 13
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Pocatello 1
Minico 5
GAME 1:
Pocatello 9
Minico 5
Thunder Ridge 14
Bonneville 15
GAME 1:
Preston 6
Century 1
GAME 2:
Preston 3
Century 2
Madison 5
Idaho Falls 6
Hillcrest 12
Shelley 1
Blackfoot 13
Skyline 0
Snake River 3
South Fremont 4
North Fremont 3
Firth 14
Declo 4
Soda Springs 5
Bear Lake 0
Marsh Valley 10
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Idaho Falls 1
Highland 11
GAME 1:
Pocatello 8
Preston 0
GAME 2:
Pocatello 3
Preston 2
Madison 2
Thunder Ridge 17
Rigby 17
Skyline 0
Snake River 15
South Fremont 4
Teton 2
Marsh Valley 12
West Jefferson 15
Ririe 0
North Fremont 9
Firth 10
Declo 4
Soda Springs 14
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
GIRLS:
Highand 6
Century 0
BOTS::
Highland 4
Century 2
Madison 10
Rigby 1
