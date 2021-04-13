Skip to Content
Tuesday H.S. baseball, softball & tennis scores – April 13

H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Pocatello 1
Minico 5

GAME 1:
Pocatello 9
Minico 5

Thunder Ridge 14
Bonneville 15

GAME 1:
Preston 6
Century 1

GAME 2:
Preston 3
Century 2

Madison 5
Idaho Falls 6

Hillcrest 12
Shelley 1

Blackfoot 13
Skyline 0

Snake River 3
South Fremont 4

North Fremont 3
Firth 14

Declo 4
Soda Springs 5

Bear Lake 0
Marsh Valley 10

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Idaho Falls 1
Highland 11

GAME 1:
Pocatello 8
Preston 0

GAME 2:
Pocatello 3
Preston 2

Madison 2
Thunder Ridge 17

Rigby 17
Skyline 0

Snake River 15
South Fremont 4

Teton 2
Marsh Valley 12

West Jefferson 15
Ririe 0

North Fremont 9
Firth 10

Declo 4
Soda Springs 14

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
GIRLS:
Highand 6
Century 0

BOTS::
Highland 4
Century 2

Madison 10
Rigby 1

