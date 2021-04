Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A three run 7th inning helped Skyline rally back to beat Blackfoot, 18-16.

Chandler Robinson finished with 6 RBI while going 3-for-4 at the plate for the Grizzlies. Trey Olson ad Orvis Brown each had 3 RBI for Skyline.

Tyler Vance finished 3-for-4 with 5 RBI for Blackfoot. Stryker Wood chipped in 4 RBI for the Broncos.