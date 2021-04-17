Thunder Ridge walks off for first win of the season

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Ayson Webb singled with the bases loaded to bring home the winning run for Thunder Ridge in a 5-4 walk-off victory over Sugar-Salem Friday. The win is the Titans first of the season.

Webb had a team high 2 RBI for Thunder Ridge. Kaysen Isom started on the mound striking out seven batters in five innings. Kolby Landon got the win striking out five in three innings.

Ryan Harris knocked in a couple of runs to lead the Diggers offense.