Bengals are “buying in” ahead of the 2021 season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State football team is less than two months away from kicking off their season on September 4 against North Dakota.

Bengals head coach Rob Phenicie says the team is buying into changing the culture of the program ahead of the 2021 season.

"Here's the difference in the team, we have close to 80 players here on campus working out right now, darn near the whole team," Phenicie said. "My first year here, I made an effort, like hey, this is what college football teams do (summer workouts). Probably 45-50 guys showed up and we thought that was pretty good because years before (at Idaho State) there were maybe 5-10 guys. I couldn't be more proud of this team and the way they have committed to being here this summer."

Idaho State also announced coaching changes at the press conference.

Per Idaho State Athletics:

2021 Idaho State University Football Staff

Rob Phenicie – Head Football Coach