Bengals are “buying in” ahead of the 2021 season
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State football team is less than two months away from kicking off their season on September 4 against North Dakota.
Bengals head coach Rob Phenicie says the team is buying into changing the culture of the program ahead of the 2021 season.
"Here's the difference in the team, we have close to 80 players here on campus working out right now, darn near the whole team," Phenicie said. "My first year here, I made an effort, like hey, this is what college football teams do (summer workouts). Probably 45-50 guys showed up and we thought that was pretty good because years before (at Idaho State) there were maybe 5-10 guys. I couldn't be more proud of this team and the way they have committed to being here this summer."
Idaho State also announced coaching changes at the press conference.
2021 Idaho State University Football Staff
Rob Phenicie – Head Football Coach
David Fiefia – Assistant Head Coach / Running Backs / Special Teams Coordinator
Roger Cooper – Associate Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers
Mike Ferriter – Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks
JB Hall – Safeties / Assistant Special Teams Coordinator
Kam Yancy – Secondary / Cornerbacks / Pro Liaison
Byron Hout – Defensive Line / Recruiting Coordinator
Mike Philipp – Offensive Line
Hagen Graves – Wide Receivers
Kody Hensley – Defensive Assistant / Linebackers
Paea Moala – Defensive Assistant / Defensive Line / Video Coordinator
Tanner Gueller – Offensives Graduate Assistant / Tight Ends
TBD – Offensive Assistant
Tyson Munns – Chief of Staff / Director of Football Operations
Brandon Stephens – Director of Football Strength and Conditioning
Dustin Enslinger – Head Football Trainer
Quinton Kohorst – Director of Equipment Operations
Chris Osiensky – Director of Football Academics
