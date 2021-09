Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers take their fifth straight game of the season with a 32-20 win over Pocatello.

Tigers quarterback Skylar Olsen passed for 180 yards, ran for 70 yards, and scored three total touchdowns.

Idaho Falls will try and stay undefeated next week against Rigby. Pocatello will try and bounce back next Friday at Burley.