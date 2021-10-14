Gooding stays undefeated with a win over Marsh Valley

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gooding Senators walked out of Holt Arena with a 30-18 win over Marsh Valley on Thursday night.

All eyes were on Gooding tight end Colston Loveland. He is a four-star recruit and committed to Michigan. Wolverines' tight end coach Jay Harbaugh was on the sidelines to watch Loveland catch a 33-yard touchdown.

The Eagles drop to 3-4, but just need a victory next week against American Falls to clinch a bye in the 3A state tournament.