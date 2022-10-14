Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 11:00 AM
Published 11:18 AM

Marsh Valley pulls off huge upset over South Fremont 41-21

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marsh Valley Eagles pulled off a shocker on Thursday night, defeating South Fremont 41-21 in Arimo.

Eagles Quarterback Bradley Belnap was the star of the game, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and running for 111 yards and two scores as well.

Wide receiver Alex Vaughan also had a masterful performance, tallying 102 yards and a touchdown receiving and 81 yards and two touchdown on the ground.

The Eagles (2-5) are back on the road next Friday traveling to American Falls.

The Cougars (6-2) return home next Friday to face Sugar-Salem.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content