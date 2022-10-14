Marsh Valley pulls off huge upset over South Fremont 41-21

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marsh Valley Eagles pulled off a shocker on Thursday night, defeating South Fremont 41-21 in Arimo.

Eagles Quarterback Bradley Belnap was the star of the game, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and running for 111 yards and two scores as well.

Wide receiver Alex Vaughan also had a masterful performance, tallying 102 yards and a touchdown receiving and 81 yards and two touchdown on the ground.

The Eagles (2-5) are back on the road next Friday traveling to American Falls.

The Cougars (6-2) return home next Friday to face Sugar-Salem.