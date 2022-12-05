Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 10:17 AM
Published 10:31 AM

ISU falls to Southern Utah 69-59

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State men's basketball team fell to Southern Utah 69-59 on Saturday.

ISU guard Miguel Tomley continued his impressive play as of late, finishing with 23 points in the loss.

The Bengals (2-7) return to Reed Gym on Tuesday to take on Montana Western.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

