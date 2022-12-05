ISU falls to Southern Utah 69-59

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State men's basketball team fell to Southern Utah 69-59 on Saturday.
ISU guard Miguel Tomley continued his impressive play as of late, finishing with 23 points in the loss.
The Bengals (2-7) return to Reed Gym on Tuesday to take on Montana Western.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.