today at 10:07 AM
Published 10:16 AM

ISU survives against St. Thomas in overtime 58-54

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State women's basketball team rallied from a second half deficit to force overtime and defeat St. Thomas 58-54.

The Bengals were led by Finley Garnett, who finished with a career-high 25 points, with 19 of those coming in the second half and overtime. Callie Bourne tallied 13 points with 12 rebounds, which was her third double-double of the season.

 The Bengals (4-4) are back on the road on Wednesday to face Utah Valley.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

