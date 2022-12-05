ISU survives against St. Thomas in overtime 58-54

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State women's basketball team rallied from a second half deficit to force overtime and defeat St. Thomas 58-54.

The Bengals were led by Finley Garnett, who finished with a career-high 25 points, with 19 of those coming in the second half and overtime. Callie Bourne tallied 13 points with 12 rebounds, which was her third double-double of the season.

The Bengals (4-4) are back on the road on Wednesday to face Utah Valley.