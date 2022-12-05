Middleton edges past Century 50-44
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Century Diamondbacks lost their first game of the season on Saturday, falling to Middleton 50-44.
The Diamondbacks are back at home on Tuesday facing Shelley.
