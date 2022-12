POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder improved to 5-0 on the season, defeating their cross-town rival Highland 50-44 on Thursday night.

Highland took a 29-23 lead in halftime, but the Thunder outscored the Rams 27-15 in the second half.

Boise State commit Julian Bowie led the Thunder with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.