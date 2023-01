The Rams are back at home on Friday to face their cross-town rival Century.

Highland's Jayden Wright, Rhidge Barela and Garrett Campbell each scored with double-figures, with 13, 12 and 11 points.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Highland Rams kept their record above .500 on Saturday afternoon, defeating Mountain Home 51-38.

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

