today at 12:45 PM
Published 12:53 PM

ISU improves to 3-0 in Big Sky with win over Weber State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State women's basketball team are now 3-0 in the Big Sky after defeating Weber State on Saturday 65-52 in Reed Gym.

The Bengals were led by Laura Bello and Callie Bourne, who each had double-doubles with Bello tallying 19 points and 10 rebounds and Bourne finishing with 18 and 10 rebounds. Carsyn Boswell also helped lead ISU with 18 points of her own.

Next up for the Bengals is a matchup with Montana State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

