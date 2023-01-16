ISU falls to Montana State 60-57

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State women's basketball team lost their first conference game of the season on Thursday night, losing to Montana State 60-57.

The Bobcats led by nine after one, but the Bengals were able to rally to tie the game going to halftime. The Bobcats took a four point lead into the fourth and were able to hold on for the three point victory.

Bengal guard Callie Bourne led the Bengals with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the loss.