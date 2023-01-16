Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 11:16 AM
Published 11:36 AM

ISU falls to Montana State 60-57

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State women's basketball team lost their first conference game of the season on Thursday night, losing to Montana State 60-57.

The Bobcats led by nine after one, but the Bengals were able to rally to tie the game going to halftime. The Bobcats took a four point lead into the fourth and were able to hold on for the three point victory.

Bengal guard Callie Bourne led the Bengals with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the loss.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content