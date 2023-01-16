Montana rallies to defeat ISU 77-68

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State women's basketball team lost their second straight game on Saturday, falling to Montana 77-68.

The Bengals led by six at the half and by seven after three quarters, but were outscored 24-8 in the fourth to lose by nine to the Grizzlies.

Bengal guard Callie Bourne led ISU in scoring once again, finishing with 22 points, while also recording seven rebounds and eight rebounds.

Next up for the Bengals is a road trip to Sacramento State on Jan. 19.