By
today at 9:43 AM
Published 9:59 AM

ISU improves to 4-2 in Big Sky with 65-61 win over Sacramento State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State men's basketball team got their fourth win in conference play on Thursday, edging past Sacramento State 65-61.

ISU took a big lead into halftime up 45-22, but were outscored by 19 points in the second half to make this a close game down the stretch.

The Bengals were led by the man in the middle Brayden Parker, who finished the night with 22 points and 13 rebounds, including five threes in the first half.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

