IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies took down Idaho Falls on Tuesday night 66-59 in basketball's version of the Emotion Bowl.

With the win, the Grizzlies will travel to Hillcrest on Thursday to take on the Knights at 7 p.m.

The Tigers will head back to Idaho Falls to host the Bonneville Bees at 7 p.m.