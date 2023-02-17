2 time Olympic Gold Medalist looks to break world record at Simplot Games

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - As athletes take the field of the 43 Simplot Games, they are rubbing shoulders with world record holders and olympic athletes. One Olympian is competing along side students, chasing a new world record.

Before he was an Olympic athlete, two time shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser competed in the Simplot games in 2011 where he broke the indoor shot put high school world record.

Now, he has his eyes set on another world record.

"I'm chasing my own indoor world record, 22.82 m ( 74 ft 10+1⁄4 in) and so hopefully we can get there," Couser said.

He's not the only one shooting for a personal best. Nearly 2,00 athletes from all over the nation came to compete in the games.

And for some of our local athletes, the competition can be daunting.

"To be completely honest, at first i didn't want to compete," Pocatello shot Pput competitor Gabriel Bollin said. "I felt like i was going to be dishonoring the meet. I know that I'm not incredible by any means. But if i don't put myself on the spot, I'll never know what happened."

And as the young athletes prepare to compete, Crouser and the other Olympians tell the competitors; Don't get too stressed, Enjoy the moment and learn from the experience.

The competitors say, seeing an Olympians in action is just what they need to push themselves to the next level.

"Seeing him compete in the same event that we do is and seeing him that where he is now being an olympic record holder," Pocatello shot put competitor Ethan Snelders said. "It gives you a lot of hope for potential and where you can go."

Crouser says the dedication of the young athletes helps push him to do his best.

"It's great to see the passion that the young athletes have for the sport and that that motivates me more than anything. Hopefully we get the crowd into it and then that always helps us, helps us. So farther shot put is a high energy event. So the louder the crowd is, the more energy in the atmosphere. The far the ball usually goes. so i'm looking forward to it."

Crouser will try to break a record shot put attempt Saturday at noon at the ISU Holt Arena.