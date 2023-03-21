Tuesday high school scores – March 21, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Wendell 15
Firth 5
GAME 2:
Wendell 8
Firth 14
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Preston
Madison
