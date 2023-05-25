Brody Burch wins two state championships in two different sports on same day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Last weekend, the Pocatello baseball team did something they haven't done in more than a decade, winning the 4A state championship.

But for one of their players, that was just the icing on the cake, as he did something that many of us have never seen before.

At the State Track and Field Championships in Meridian, Pocatello sprinter Brody Burch crossed the finish line in first place in the 800 meter, which is an amazing accomplishment for any athlete.

But Burch's day was just getting started, as he was also a pitcher for the baseball team, who was playing in the state title game on the same exact day.

"When we found out that state baseball was going to be in Twin Falls, it was looking like we were going to have a good shot at being in the state championship for baseball," Burch said. "And I wanted to run the 800 still, but try and make the state championship in baseball. We were just talking and figured out that we can probably get a plane to fly back. My dad had some friends and he was talking with them and called in a few favors and got us a plane ride back to Twin Falls."

And off Burch went, as went up in the air and had to shift his focus from one sport to the next.

"It was hard to get over the feeling after winning the 800," Burch said. "It was such a surreal moment. It didn't feel real. Once I was on the plane, then it started turning into okay, it's baseball mode."

Burch arrived to their matchup against Skyview with the game already underway, and he not only was there to support, he was also ready to pitch.

He struck out four in three innings of work on the mound, and played a pivotal role in the Thunder's state championship win.

Burch says playing two spring sports is no easy task, and excelling in both requires dedication and support from his teammates.

"It definitely takes a lot of commitment, a lot of sacrifice in some parts," Burch said. "I'd miss some baseball practices to get a good track workout in or miss baseball games for a track meet or the other way around."

For Burch, his time with the Thunder had a storybook ending, but his journey is just beginning.

"I'm going to go run track ISU next year," Burch said. "That's my what my future is looking like right now."