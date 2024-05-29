5A District V and VI all-conference teams for baseball and softball

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here is your 5A all-conference team for District V and VI for baseball and softball:

Baseball:

Player of the year – Taylor Stringfellow (Highland)

Hitter(s) of the year – Hudson John (Highland) and James Lindstrom (Madison)

Pitcher of the year – Jackson Hale (Highland)

Coach of the year - Christian Colonel and staff (Highland)

First Team Outfield

Colton Durham (Highland)

Preston Foltz (Highland)

Ethan Garner (Madison)

First Team Infield

Jayden Belnap (Rigby)

Taylor Stringfellow (Highland)

James Lindstrom (Madison)

Mason Payne (Highland)

Hudson Harker (Thunder Ridge)

First Team Catcher

Cannon Eddie (Highland)

First Team Designated Hitter

Austin Leigh (Thunder Ridge)

First Team Pitcher

Nick Ourada (Highland)

Hunter Hansen (Highland)

Colton Durham (Highland)

Kace Stapleton (Rigby)

Softball:

Player of the year – Kaliann Scoresby (Thunder Ridge)

Coach of the year - Keisha Fisher (Thunder Ridge)

First Team Pitcher

Emily Stoeber (Madison)

First Team Catcher

Adrie Mortensen (Madison)

First Team Utility Player

Lily Fox (Rigby)

First Team Infield

Mal Webb (Thunder Ridge)

Giulia Johns (Thunder Ridge)

Tacy Hermosillo (Madison)

Malynn Munk (Rigby)

Reese Bybee (Highland)

First Team Outfield

Aspen Boice (Madison)

Emi Robins (Madison)

Madison Jensen (Rigby)