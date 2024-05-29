5A District V and VI all-conference teams for baseball and softball
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here is your 5A all-conference team for District V and VI for baseball and softball:
Baseball:
Player of the year – Taylor Stringfellow (Highland)
Hitter(s) of the year – Hudson John (Highland) and James Lindstrom (Madison)
Pitcher of the year – Jackson Hale (Highland)
Coach of the year - Christian Colonel and staff (Highland)
First Team Outfield
Colton Durham (Highland)
Preston Foltz (Highland)
Ethan Garner (Madison)
First Team Infield
Jayden Belnap (Rigby)
Taylor Stringfellow (Highland)
James Lindstrom (Madison)
Mason Payne (Highland)
Hudson Harker (Thunder Ridge)
First Team Catcher
Cannon Eddie (Highland)
First Team Designated Hitter
Austin Leigh (Thunder Ridge)
First Team Pitcher
Nick Ourada (Highland)
Hunter Hansen (Highland)
Colton Durham (Highland)
Kace Stapleton (Rigby)
Softball:
Player of the year – Kaliann Scoresby (Thunder Ridge)
Coach of the year - Keisha Fisher (Thunder Ridge)
First Team Pitcher
Emily Stoeber (Madison)
First Team Catcher
Adrie Mortensen (Madison)
First Team Utility Player
Lily Fox (Rigby)
First Team Infield
Mal Webb (Thunder Ridge)
Giulia Johns (Thunder Ridge)
Tacy Hermosillo (Madison)
Malynn Munk (Rigby)
Reese Bybee (Highland)
First Team Outfield
Aspen Boice (Madison)
Emi Robins (Madison)
Madison Jensen (Rigby)