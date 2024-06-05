Chukars rally to defeat Hawks on Tuesday night 6-5

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars ended a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 6-5 victory against the Boise Hawks.

The Chukars took a 2-0 lead in the first, with the Hawks responding with two runs in the second to tie the game at 2-2.

The Hawks took the lead in the third and held the lead until the bottom of the seventh, with the Chukars scoring three runs in the inning to lead them to the one run victory.

The two teams are back in action on Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field.