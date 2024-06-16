Idaho Falls Bruins and Malad Dragons take home first place in Pocatello Wood Bat Classic

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This week Halliwell Park hosted the 2024 Pocatello Wood Bat Classic.

Over the course of four days, four teams qualified on Saturday for the tournament championship in both the gold and silver bracket.

In the gold bracket, the Idaho Falls Bruins took home the championship by defeating their cross-town foe the Idaho Falls Knights 10-3.

In the silver bracket, the Malad Dragons were dominant with eight runs in the third inning to win the silver championship over Rock Springs (WY) 8-3.