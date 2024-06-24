Chukars break two-game losing streak with 4-1 victory over Hawks on Saturday night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars bounced back after two straight losses against the Boise Hawks to get the win on Saturday night 4-1.

The Chukars took a 2-0 lead in the first, and led the game the rest of the way, adding a run in the third and in the sixth.

Four Chukars each contributed a RBI in the victory with Nick Iannantone, Theo Hardy, Brett Barrera, and Jacob Jablonski all bringing in a run.

Chukars pitcher Brian Williams got the win, throwing six innings with zero earned runs, three hits and nine strikeouts.