Chukars break two-game losing streak with 4-1 victory over Hawks on Saturday night

By
today at 11:56 AM
Published 12:13 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars bounced back after two straight losses against the Boise Hawks to get the win on Saturday night 4-1.

The Chukars took a 2-0 lead in the first, and led the game the rest of the way, adding a run in the third and in the sixth.

Four Chukars each contributed a RBI in the victory with Nick Iannantone, Theo Hardy, Brett Barrera, and Jacob Jablonski all bringing in a run.

Chukars pitcher Brian Williams got the win, throwing six innings with zero earned runs, three hits and nine strikeouts.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

