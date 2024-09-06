Hillcrest wins Civil War in first game at new field

AMMON (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights opened Westmark Stadium in style Friday, defeating the Bonneville Bees 46-28.

Hillcrest had played football, lacrosse, and soccer games at Bonneville High School, five miles away, for its entire 32-year history. It began the journey towards building its own football field in 2020.

The Knights held a ribbon-cutting prior to the game. The $3 million investment, funded almost entirely through naming rights deals and private donors, paid off with an inaugural win in front of a sellout 4,000-person crowd.

It was a high-scoring victory for the Knights as well, as the average Civil War score over the past 20 years has been 30-18. Hillcrest is now 16-4 against Bonneville over the past 20 years. This is their third-straight victory in this rivalry game.

Hillcrest, which opened the season with a tough cross-class loss to Madison, now sits at 1-1. Bonneville is now 0-3 after a brutal slate against Madison, Hillcrest, and Bishop Kelly.

You can watch the highlights from the Civil War game above and learn more about Hillcrest's new stadium here.