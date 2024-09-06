Rigby takes down Moses Lake in Boise

BOISE (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans came up victorious in a Northwest Showdown contest Friday.

The Trojans defeated the Moses Lake Mavericks of Washington State 47-12. While poor air quality initially put the game in question, it was ultimately able to be played at Rocky Mountain High School in Boise.

Rigby moves to 2-1 on the season. The Mavericks, which compete in Washington's 4A to Rigby's 6A, are now 0-1. They went 8-2 last season.

You can view highlights from tonight's game in the video above.