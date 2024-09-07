Skip to Content
Skyline tames Blackfoot Broncos in Week Two

BLACKFOOT (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies rebounded from a tough Week One loss Friday with a 42-0 blowout win over Blackfoot.

Both teams are now 1-1. The Grizz previously fell to Utah powerhouses Morgan at the Rocky Mountain Rumble, while the Broncos picked up a Week One win against Preston.

The Broncos are rebuilding under former Declo coach Josh Stewart after a 0-9 season in 2023. The Grizzlies finished third in the state last year and are expected to achieve similar success.

