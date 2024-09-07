Thunder Ridge defeats Centennial in week 2 action

IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI) – Tonight at Thunder Ridge High School, the Titans hosted the Centennial Patriots from Boise, Idaho for a week 2 matchup.

Thunder Ridge left the game with a win, and improved their record to 2-0. They have now doubled their win total from last year, after a tough campaign saw the Titans finish with 8 losses and only 1 win in the previous season.

Thunder Ridge's next matchup is against Hillcrest, who are fresh off a win in the Civil War rivalry against Bonneville.

After this loss, Centennial drops to 0-2, matching their start from last season. The Patriots shared a similar season result with the Titans, finishing last year with a 1-8 record as well. Centennial's next matchup is against Eagle.

You can view the highlights from tonight's game above.