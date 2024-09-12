PAC-12 Conference to add 4 more schools in huge realignment

United States (KIFI) – Today, the PAC-12 Conference has added 4 new teams, set to join in the 2026-27 season. The teams are Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Colorado State, all from the Mountain West Conference. They are joining the only other 2 teams currently in the PAC-12, Oregon State and Washington State.

The conference is currently operating in a 2 year 'grace period' from the NCAA in order to maintain its FBS status. The minimum amount of schools needed to maintain this status, and avoid losing that FBS classification, is 8.

In an official statement, the Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould had this to say:

"For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics. We will continue to pursue bold cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress, to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes. I am thankful to our board for their efforts to welcome Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University to the conference. An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today."

With the total now at 6 total teams set to be active by 2026, that leaves 2 more teams needed to meet the minimum. It is not yet clear which universities the conference will target to fill those final two spots.

Local News 8 will have more info on this story in our shows later today and tonight, September 12, 2024.