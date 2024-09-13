Skip to Content
Sports

A razor-thin win for the Blackfoot Broncos over Pocatello Thunder

KIFI
By
today at 10:50 PM
Published 10:55 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Thunder roars onto the field to take on the Blackfoot Broncos on September 13th.

In the first quarter, Blackfoot runs inside the ten.

Then Boede Van Orden keeps the ball and the line pushes in to put six on the board.

In the second quarter, Van Orden tosses to Kody Kons and he runs over fifty yards in the open to score another six for the Broncos.

Blackfoot goes on to win 29 to 28 in a nail-biter.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content