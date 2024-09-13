A razor-thin win for the Blackfoot Broncos over Pocatello Thunder

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Thunder roars onto the field to take on the Blackfoot Broncos on September 13th.

In the first quarter, Blackfoot runs inside the ten.

Then Boede Van Orden keeps the ball and the line pushes in to put six on the board.

In the second quarter, Van Orden tosses to Kody Kons and he runs over fifty yards in the open to score another six for the Broncos.

Blackfoot goes on to win 29 to 28 in a nail-biter.