Star Valley stuns Sugar-Salem, hands team their first loss in 3 years

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Star Valley Braves traveled to Sugar City and stunned the Sugar-Salem Diggers, handing the team their first loss since the year 2021.

When the clock hit zeros, the Braves came out victorious by a score of 27-21, sending shockwaves through the Idaho high school football world. Sugar-Salem, the 4A powerhouse who boast 5 state titles over the last 6 seasons, had not lost a game since their double overtime loss to Weiser in the state title game on November 19, 2021.

Costly turnovers by the Sugar-Salem offense in the third quarter, a fumble that Star Valley returned to about the opposite 45 yard line, and an interception in the redzone before the conclusion of the quarter, swung the momentum in Star Valley's favor.

The Diggers will look to bounce back next week, as they host Kimberly on September 20th. Star Valley will go up against Teton on the 20th, for game 2 of a 4 game road trip.