Top Plays: High School Football Week Three

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Here are the top plays from Week Three of the high school football season, as ranked by the Sports Line team.

Honorable Mention: Jerzey Duenes - Rigby Trojans - 30 yd. TD run

Honorable Mention: Deagan Crabtree & Josiah Davids - Century Diamondbacks - 71 yd. TD reception

Top Play #3: Carmyne Garcia & Treyden Kirkham - Skyline Grizzlies - 45 yd. leaping reception

Top Play #2: Nate Barrus & Latrell Markle - Sugar-Salem Diggers - blocked FG & 33 yd. return

Top Play #1: River Rhoda - Thunder Ridge Titans - tipped pass & diving interception

