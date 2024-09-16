Top Plays: High School Football Week Three
IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Here are the top plays from Week Three of the high school football season, as ranked by the Sports Line team.
Honorable Mention: Jerzey Duenes - Rigby Trojans - 30 yd. TD run
Honorable Mention: Deagan Crabtree & Josiah Davids - Century Diamondbacks - 71 yd. TD reception
Top Play #3: Carmyne Garcia & Treyden Kirkham - Skyline Grizzlies - 45 yd. leaping reception
Top Play #2: Nate Barrus & Latrell Markle - Sugar-Salem Diggers - blocked FG & 33 yd. return
Top Play #1: River Rhoda - Thunder Ridge Titans - tipped pass & diving interception