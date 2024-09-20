Star Valley takes down Teton in week 4

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Star Valley Braves traveled to Teton, just one week after stunning Sugar-Salem, and handily defeated Teton, 56-6.

The braves' first drive of the game took over seven minutes, and was capped off by a long touchdown from Wyatt Martiny. They would go for two, but Grant Thompson was stuffed by a pack of Timberwolves.

After forcing a Teton three-and-out, Smith McClure gave it back to Martiny, who broke through the Teton defense for the score.

Star valley still hasn't lost in over a year.