Watersprings nearly stuns Utah 8-man favorites

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - A late game comeback wasn't enough to push the Watersprings Warcats past the St. Joseph Jayhawks.

The Warcats, a combined program between Watersprings and Clark County, fell 40-36 to the Jayhawks, who are the top team in Utah's 8-man division. Based out of Ogden, this was St. Joseph's only trip to Idaho this season.

Watersprings is now 0-3 following a brutal schedule against St. Joseph, 1A contenders North Gem, and 2A standouts Hagerman. Friday's game showed serious improvement for a team which started the season with 90-0 and 70-6 losses.

The Jayhawks move to 4-1 on the season. Watersprings will face North Gem a second time next Friday.